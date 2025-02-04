Keith Valley and Red Boy Mustard Recalled For Salmonella

by

Keith Valley and Red Boy Mustard brands are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Clements Foods Company of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Keith Valley Mustard was distributed by Ben E Keith Food of Fort Worth, Texas.

These products were sold in the states of Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The recalled products include Keith Valley mustard that is packaged in a net weight 1 gallon jug. The UPC number for this item is 046045062467; Also recalled is Red Boy brand mustard, also packaged in a net weight 1 gallon jug. The UPC number for this product is 071735128154.

The code numbers for these items are: 4341CF, 4342CF, 4343CF, 4344CF, 4346CF; CF4341, CF4342, CF4344, and CF4346. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought either of these items, do not eat them and do not serve or sell the mustard to others. You can throw the products away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you consumed this mustard, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.