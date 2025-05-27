Kroger Vegetable Trays and Hummus Recalled For Salmonella

by

Kroger Vegetable Trays, Salad Trays, and Hummus Platters that were sold between May 8, 2025 and May 2, 2025 are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with Bedner cucumbers, which have been recalled. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products.

The recalled products include Deli Fresh Vegetable Tray Medium with UPC number 11110-99274, Deli Spring Mix Salad Tray with UPC number 41573-11514, BRHD Hummus Vegetable Platter Small, with UPC number 42421-61545, and BRHD Hummus Vegetable Platter Medium with UPC number 42421-61547. The sizes of these items was not mentioned, and no pictures of these recalled products were included in the recall notice.

Current cut and whole cucumbers on display are not recalled products and are safe to consume.

If you bought these products during that time frame, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.