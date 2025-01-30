La Fiesta Bread Crumbs Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

La Fiesta Bread Crumbs in two flavors are being recalled because they may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label. And the labels do not have the allergen declaration in Spanish. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reaction reports have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is La Fesita Food Products of La Mirada, California.

The recalled products include La Fiesta brand Unseasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado) and Seasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado Sazonado). The bread crumbs are packaged in transparent plastic bags with an attached label. The bread crumbs were sold nationwide at the retail level.

The recalled products include Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado) in an 8 ounce bag with UPC number 032327000886. The lot codes are 26032; 26073; 26082; 26092; 26094; and 26,400. They were sold from April 10, 2024 through January 22, 2025.

Also recalled is La Fiesta brand Bread Crumbs Seasoned (Pan Rayado Sazonado), also packaged in 8 ounce bags. The UPC number for this product is 032327000887, and the lot codes are 26094; 26123; and 6,240. This product was sold from August 29, 2024 through January 22, 2025.

If you purchased either of thee products and are allergic to sesame, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.