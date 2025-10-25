Loboy Macaroni and Tuna Salads Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Loboy Macaroni and Tuna Salads are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This information came in the form of and email from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets press office. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Made Fresh Salads of Bay Shore, New York.

The recalled products are packaged in 5 pound white plastic pails with the name of the product on top. The expiration date that is stamped on the label is 10/20/2025. Even though the expiration date is in the past, people probably ate these salads, and since the symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear, it’s important that they know about this recall.

These products were sold at the retail level in the state of New York. The contamination was found after sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors. Food Laboratory personnel confirmed the contamination. Production of these products has been suspended.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate either of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.