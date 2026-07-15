Charcuterie Charlevoisienne, Joe Smoked Meat Recall For Possible Listeria

Charcuterie Charlevoisienne and Joe Smoked Meat products have been recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes in Canada. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Boucherie Charcuterie Lyn Tremblay Inc.

These products were sold online, and also were sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions and at the retail level in the province of Quebec. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled Charcuterie Charlevoisienne products include Lardons vrac that were sold in 2 kilogram package to hotels, retaurants, and institutions. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 82114 20530 4, and the lot number is 00049 2026AU01. Also recalled is the same brand of Lardons, sold at the retinal level in 200 grade packages. The UPC number on that product label is 6 28114 26053 2, and the lot number is 00055 2026AU01. Finally, Jambon Québécois à l’érable Entier is recalled. It was sold in 2.5 kilogram packages, but may also have been sold clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not have the same brand, product name, or lot number. The UPC number is 6 28114 26061 7, and the lot number is 00027 2026AU01.

The Joe Smoked Meat brand product that is recalled is Smoked Meat Maigre that is packaged in 400 gram containers. The UPC number for this product is 6 28114 26397 7, and the lot code is 00034 2026AU01.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

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