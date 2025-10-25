Handi Green Pista Kernal Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Handi Green Pista Kernal is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. These are shelled pistachios. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Super Asia Wholesale Distributors Ltd. of Calgary, Alberta.

This product was sold at the retail level in the province of Alberta. The recalled item is Handi Green Pista Kernal that is packed in a 100 gram plastic pouch with a clear center that shows the pistachios. The brand name is in white printed on and orange circle, surrounding by vines, flowers, and leaves. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 67064 00704 0. All product sold up to and including October 22, 2025 is included in this recall. This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the pistachios away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging the package so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the net week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.