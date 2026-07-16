Khong Guan Glutinous Rice Balls Recall For Peanuts Expanded

The Khong Guan Glutinous Rice Balls recall for undeclared peanuts has been expanded to include another product: Black & White Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat either of these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Khong Guan Corporation of Union City, California.

The initial recall was issued because a customer reported there were peanuts in the Khong Guan Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling. The company reviewed the issue and decided to expand the recall.

The newly recalled product is Khong Guan Black & White Glutinous Rice balls With Black Sesame Filling that are packaged in a 14.1 ounce flexible white plastic bag. You can see the product through a clear window on the front of the bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6908791000084. The use by date on the back panel is October 19, 2027. The newly recalled product was distributed in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, both online and in retail stores from June 2, 2026 to July 8, 2026.

If you bought either of these products and you are sensitive to or allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Related Articles