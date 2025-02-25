Lyons and Sysco Shakes Recalled For Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Lyons and Sysco shakes are being recalled for Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products are linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 38 people in 21 states and has killed 12 people.

These frozen products come in 4 ounce cartons. They are Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes. Lyons Magnus handles distribution of these products, which were manufactured and supplied by Prairie Farms. The outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was found at Prairie Farms Dairy in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The shakes were distributed primarily to long term facilities and were not available for retail sale. They were distributed throughout the United States. The top of the carton has the lot code and best by date.

The recalled ReadyCare items include Frozen Vanilla Shake with item number 1733 and best by dates (BB) 022125 to 022126; Frozen Chocolate Shake with item number 1734 and BB 022125 to 022126; Frozen Strawberry Shake with item number 1735 and BB 022125 to 022126; Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA with item number 1736 and BB 022125 to 022126; Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA with item number 1737 and BB 022125 to 022126; Frozen Chocolate Shake Plus with item number 1747 and BB 022125 to 022126; Frozen Strawberry Shake Plus with item number 1749 and BB 022125 to 022126; Frozen Vanilla Shake Plus with item number 1754 and BB 022125 to 022126; Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA with item number 1844 and BB 022125 to 022126; and Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA with item number 3633 and BB 022125 to 022126.

The recalled Sysco Imperial products include: Frozen Vanilla Shake with item number 3338 and BB 022125 to 022126; Frozen Chocolate Shake with item number 3339 and BB 022125 to 022126; and Frozen Strawberry Shake with item number 3340 and BB 022125 to 022126.

The following Sysco Imperial products do not have a best by date: Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA with item number 3341; Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA with item number 3342; Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA with item number 3364; and Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA with item number 3699.

If your company bought any of these products, do not sell them and do not serve them to others. Contact your supplier to return them.