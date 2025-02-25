CDC Weighs in on Sysco ReadyCare Shakes Listeria Outbreak

by

The CDC weighs in on the Sysco ReadyCare shakes Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened 38 and caused 12 deaths. The supplemental nutritional shakes have been recalled.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (4), Colorado (1), Connecticut (2), Florida (2), Illinois (2), Indiana (3), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), North Carolina (2), Nevada (1), New York (3), Ohio (1), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (5), Washington (1), and West Virginia (1). The patient age range is from 43 to 101 years. Sick person’s samples were collected from August 17, 2018 to January 23, 2025.

Twelve people have died, an increase of one more death since the last update was issued on February 21, 2025. Those people lived in California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients sickened in Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks, said, “It’s tragic that so many people would become seriously ill and die just because they consumed a nutritional shake meant to ensure health. We hope that since these products have been recalled the outbreak will end.”

Most people sickened in this outbreak lived in nursing homes or long term care facilities, or were hospitalized before they got sick. Of 38 people with information, 34 said they lived in long term care facilities or were hospitalized when consuming the shakes. Eight people were on mechanical soft diets.

This outbreak may continue to grow since it takes time before a patient becomes ill (as long as 70 days), sees a doctor, is tested, and the result is reported to public health officials.

This outbreak was investigated by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, 2021, and 2023, but there was not enough information to identify a specific source. The government did know that patients were residents in these facilities and that the source was some type of food. In February 2025, traceback identified a product of interest.

The owner of the Sysco and Lyons ReadyCare shakes is Lyons Magnus. Their supplier is Prairie Farms Dairy in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Environmental samples were taken at that dairy and the outbreak strain was found, confirmed by whole genome sequencing.

Whole genome sequencing also showed that bacteria from patient samples were closely related genetically. This means they got sick from eating the same food. And records from those facilities showed that supplement shakes made by Prairie Farms were a common food available at those facilities.

Symptoms of a Listeria monocytogenes infection can take up to to 70 days to manifest. This infection is much harder on people who belong to certain populations, most particularly the elderly, anyone with a chronic health condition, and the very young.

If you or a loved one consume those shakes, they may be a part of this Sysco ReadyCare shakes Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.