Maison Gabriel Coulet Roquefort Recalled in Canada For Listeria

Maison Gabriel Coulet Roquefort Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No reports of illnesses have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this cheese. The recalling firm is 9314-8591 Québec Inc.

This cheese was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The recalled product is Maison Gabriel Coulet Roquefort – La Cave cheese. It is sold in slices and wedges in packages that weigh 100 grams. The packages are plastic and colored black with a window so you can see the cheese. A beige banner is across the top of the package with the words “Au Lait Cru De Brebis.”

The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 22775 00337 2. The lot number is 80825 and the best before date is 2025 NO 03 (November 3, 2025).

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging the product so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long the incubation period can be, although most people who do get sick feel ill within a few weeks. If you do get sick, see your doctor.