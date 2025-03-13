Market Pantry Soup & Oyster Crackers Recalled For Wire

by

Market Pantry Soup & Oyster Crackers are being recalled because they may have foreign material contamination in the form of stainless steel wire. This poses a tooth injury and choking hazard, and a GI tract injury. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Shearer’s Foods, LLC of Massillon, Ohio.

This product was sold to customers in these states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

The recalled products include Market Pantry Soup & Oyster Crackers, in net weight 9 ounce (255 gram), flexible plastic bags, sold at Target, with UPC number 085239114933 and Sell By Date 23 MAY 2025, with code BC06. Also recalled is Great Value Soup & Oyster Crackers, in net weight 9 ounce (255 gram), flexible plastic bags, sold at Walmart. The UPC number is 078742085494, and the Sell By Date is MAY 23 2025 and Codes are ABO6, BBO6, and CBO6.

Giant Eagle Oyster Crackers, in a net weight 9 ounce (255 gram), flexible plastic bag, sold at Giant Eagle, with UPC number 030034915087, Best By Date MAY 24 2025, and Code AB06 is recalled. VISTA Soup & Oyster Crackers, is also recalled, in net weight 12 ounce (340 gram), flexible plastic bags, was manufactured by Shearer’s Foods and has the UPC number 045100008006, Best By Date MAY 24 2025, and code AB06. Finally, 20 pound Bulk Oyster Crackers are included in this recall. It has the UPC number 10045100400203, Best By date MAY 24 2025, and Codes AB06 and BB06.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.