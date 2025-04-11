Marketside Celery Sticks Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Marketside Celery Sticks in one size are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Duda Fresh Foods of Oxnard, California.

This product is past its best if used by date and is no longer available for purchase. But consumers may have frozen the celery for later use. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria survive the freezing process, so any frozen celery is not safe to eat.

The potential for contamination was discovered during random sampling that was conducted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. The sample was taken from a store location. One of multiple samples was positive for the pathogen.

The recalled product is 4 count 4 inch bundle of celery sticks that weigh 1.6 ounces. It is Marketside Celery Sticks that are sold at Walmart stores. The UPC number that is stamped on the back of the bag is 6 81131 16151 0. The best if used by date is 03/23/2025. And the lot code printed on the front of the product bag is P047650.

This voluntary recall does not apply to any other Marketside or Duda Farm Fresh Foods produced products. The celery was distributed in Walmart stores in these states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington D.C.

Please check your freezer and recipes to see if you still have this celery. If you do, do not eat it. You can throw the celery or recipes away in a secure trash can, or you can take the celery itself back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.