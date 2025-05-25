Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices Recalled in Texas

by

Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices are being recalled in Texas for possible Salmonella contamination. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this specific product. The recalling firm is Marketside, which is a Walmart brand.

This product was produced in select stores in the state of Texas between May 13 and May 20, 2025. The recalled product is Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices that are packaged in a plastic tub with a snap on lid. The UPC/PLU number for this product that is stamped on the label is 62969. The average weight of each tub is 1.5 pounds. All date codes up to 5/24/2025 are included in this recall.

Please check your fridge to see if you purchased this product with those numbers. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the cucumbers away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these cucumbers, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.