Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Macadamias Recalled For Nuts

Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Macadamias are being recalled because they may contain the tree nuts cashews and almonds. Anyone who is allergic to those specific nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company of Kea’au, Hawaii.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, and also in Guam. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled product is Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias that is packaged under 0.6 ounce and 4 ounce bags. The 0.6 ounce bag has the UPC number 0 72992 05464 4, lot numbers K5069C1 and K5069C2 and best by date 10/2026.

The 4 ounce bag has the UPC number 0 72992 05556 6 stamped on the label, and the lot numbers B4339E1 and B4340E1 and best by date 07/2026.

The recall was triggered when the company’s internal quality control process found that the batch, which was manufactured by a third-party co-manufacturer, contained undeclared almonds and cashews. The company immediately contained the affected product.

If you bought this item with those UPC numbers, lot numbers, and best by dates, and are allergic to almonds and/or cashews, do not eat it. You can return it to the place of purchase or you can throw it away in a secure trash can.