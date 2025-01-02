Member’s Mark Hatch Chile Chicken Enchiladas Recalled For Listeria

by

Member’s Mark Hatch Chile Chicken Enchiladas sold at Sam’s Club stores is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is no mention of whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product since it was posted on the FDA Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Sam’s Club of Bentonville, Arkansas.

The recalled product was sold nationwide in Sam’s Club stores. The recalled product is Member’s Mark Hatch Chile Chicken Enchiladas that are ready to cook. The enchiladas are packaged in a aluminum and black oven safe tray. The net weight of this package averages about 1.52 pounds. The UPC numbers that are stamped on the product label are 00226529000004 and 00409802813793. All best if used by dates are included in this recall. No picture of the product was included in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these enchiladas, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.