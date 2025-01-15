Milka Bubbly Alpine Milk Chocolat Recalled in Canada For Hazelnut

by

Milka Bubbly Alpine Milk Chocolat is being recalled in Canada because it may contain hazelnuts, or tree nuts, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One reaction has been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bensus Imports.

This product is sold at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec. The recalled product is Milka Bubbly Alpine Milk Chocolat that is packaged in a 90 gram plastic wrapper. The wrapper is blue with a purple banner and the word “Milka” in white lettering, along with a picture of the product. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 622210 371638. And the code on the label is 25.04.25.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation into this issue. This may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, a food recall warning will be published on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to or sensitive to hazelnuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.