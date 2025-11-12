Minnesota Infant Sickened in ByHeart Formula Botulism Outbreak

by

A Minnesota infant is sickened in the ByHeart infant formula botulism outbreak, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). That infant got sick in August 2025. All of ByHeart’s formula has been recalled after testing conducted in California found the possible presence of the Clostridium botulinum bacteria in an opened can of that product from the home of a sick infant.

In all, there are now 15 infants who are ill after being fed ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. The case count by state is: Arizona (1), California (2), Illinois (2), Kentucky (1), Minnesota (1), North Carolina (1), New Jersey (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), Texas (2), and Washington (1). For 14 infants whose age was reported to public health officials, they range in age from 16 to 157 days. Illness onset dates range from August 9, 2025 to November 10, 2025. All of the infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the only FDA-approved treatment for this infection. No deaths have been reported.

The formula was for sale online and at major retailers throughout the country. It’s critical that parents and caregivers stop feeding this product to their children. If you bought any ByHeart formula, you can throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you did feed your infant this formula, monitor their health carefully for the symptoms of infant botulism, which can take a few weeks to appear. If they do get sick, see your pediatrician or take them to the emergency room. Tell the doctor about your concerns and tell them your infant was fed the recalled formula.