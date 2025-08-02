Moon N Sea Fish Fillets Recalled For Insanitary Conditions

by

Moon N Sea Fish Fillets are being recalled because the Georgia Department of Agriculture notified the firm that the products were manufactured under insanitary conditions. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Moon N Sea GA LLC of Buford, Georgia.

The recalled products were sold in bulk and shipped to these states: Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The main issue is that this fish was sold ready to eat as a sushi ingredient and may have been served raw. There are no expiration dates since all products were delivered fresh within one to two days of processing.

The recalled products include Fresh Chilean Salmon Fillet, Fresh Scottish Salmon Fillet, Blue Fin Tuna, and Yellow Fin Tuna. The fish was packaged in 50 pound corrugated cardboard boxes.

If you purchased any of these Moon N Sea fish fillets, do not eat them and do not sell them or serve them to others. You can throw the fish away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can return it to the seller for a full refund.