More Kroger, AquaStar Shrimp Recalled For Possible Cesium-137

More Kroger and AquaStar shrimp are being recalled for possible Cesium-137 contamination, which makes food radioactive. No illnesses have been reported to date. And no product that has tested positive or alerted for the contaminant has entered U.S. commerce. The issue is contamination in shipping containers and some frozen shrimp products processed by PT Bahari Makmur Sejati, doing business as BMS Foods, of Indonesia.

The shrimp was sold at Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foodsco, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, Pick ‘n Save, Ralphs, Smith’s and QFC in these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming between June 12, 2025 and September 17, 2025. You can see more pictures of these recalled products at the FDA web site.

Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp is recalled. It is packaged in 2 pound transparent printed bags with a blue band on the top and yellow and red details. These are the codes for this product:

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5085 10, Best If Used By: 03 26 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5097 11, Best If Used By: 04 07 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5106 11, Best If Used By: 04 16 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5107 10, Best If Used By: 04 17 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5111 11, Best If Used By: 04 21 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5112 10, Best If Used By: 04 22 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5113 10, Best If Used By: 04 23 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5113 11, Best If Used By: 04 23 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5114 10, Best If Used By: 04 24 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5114 11, Best If Used By: 04 24 27

Also recalled is Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp, sold in 2 pound clear plastic bags with a white label and green stripes on the top of each bag. These are the codes for this product:

UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5112 11, Best Before: 10 22 2027

UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5113 10, Best Before: 10 23 2027

The recalled AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers are packaged in a 1.25 pound printed bag with a black top and blue bottom and printed pictures of the skewers. The codes are:

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5127 10, Best If Used By: 11 07 2027

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5128 11, Best If Used By: 11 08 2027

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5133 11, Best If Used By: 11 13 2027

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5135 10, Best If Used By: 11 15 2027

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can discard them in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.