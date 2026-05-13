Nouria Banana Nut Muffins Recalled For Undeclared Walnuts

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Nouria Banana Nut Muffins are being recalled because they may contain walnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product package as required by law. The problem is that the package containing the banana nut muffins was incorrectly labeled as blueberry muffins, which do not contain walnuts, so the allergen warning is not on the label. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is The Brownie Baker of Fresno, California.

These muffins were sold to a third party distributor and may have been further distributed to retail and food service locations. Check with the place of purchase if you aren’t sure if you have the recalled product.

The recalled item is Nouria Banana Nut Muffins that are labeled as Blueberry Muffins. The muffins are packaged nine to a box. Each muffin weighs 6 ounces. The lot code for this product is 6082, and the UPC number printed on the label is 811070033979. The muffins were distributed on March 31, 2026.

The recall was triggered when the company was notified by a customer on April 24, 2026, that the label was incorrect.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume walnuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the muffins so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.