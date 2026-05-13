Williams Sonoma and Fireworks Popcorn Seasoning Recalled

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Williams Sonoma and Fireworks Popcorn Seasoning are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Jonco Industries of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The recalled products were sold in limited quantities in retail stores. The recalled product is a White Cheddar Seasoning sold separately and also in gift boxes. The recalled items are Williams Sonoma Popcorn Sampler Gift Box that contains the seasoning. The lot code for this product is 088594-2-1. Also recalled is Fireworks Popcorn Poppings & Toppings gift set that contains the Seasoning. It was sold at West Allis Cheese and Sausage. The lot code for that item is 088594-5-1. Finally, Fireworks White Cheddar Seasoning that is packaged in 1.6 ounce jars is also recalled. It was also sold at the West Allis Cheese and Sausage stores. The lot code is 088594-7-1. The lot codes are printed on the packaging. You can see more pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.