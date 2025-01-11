My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet Recalled For Undeclared Eggs

by

My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet is being recalled because it may contain eggs, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required by the FDA. The issue is that the item may contain pasteurized cooked egg white. Anyone who is allergic to eggs could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been two reports of minor allergic reactions reported to the company. The recalling firm is The Mochi Ice Cream Company of Vernon, California.

The recalled product was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled item is My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet that is packaged in an orange six count box. The box weighs 7.5 ounces. This product is sold in the freezer section. The lot numbers that are stamped on the product label are 337-24 and 341-24. No picture of the recalled product was provided. About 1,350 cases of this product are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the item that contains egg whites was distributed in packaging that di don’t reveal the presence of that allergen. This problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging process.

If you bought this product and are allergic to eggs, do not eat it. You can throw the sorbet away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.