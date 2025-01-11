NuGo Dark Chocolate Nutrition Bars Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Two flavors of NuGo Dark Chocolate nutrition bars are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There have been eleven reports of allergic reactions received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Lifestyle Evolution.

The recalled products were included in an announcement issued by retailers who sold the products, including Amazon, Costco, Wegmans, and Giant Eagle, on December 2, 2024. These products are sold as single nutrition bars and in 12 or 18 count multipacks. They were distributed through select retailers nationwide and were also sold online.

The recalled items include NuGo Dark Chocolate Chip nutrition bars that are individually wrapped. The item number on each bar is 6 91535 52101, and the item number for the box is 6 91535 52102. The manufacturing codes are C24234B, C24235A, C24235B, and C24236A. The best by dates on the label are 12/21/2025, 12/22/2025, and 12/23/2025.

Also recalled is NuGo Dark Chocolate Pretzel with Sea Salt nutrition bars. that are individually wrapped. The item number for the bar is 6 91535 52901 and the item number for the box is 6 91535 52902. The manufacturing code is B24227B, and the best by date is 12/14/2025.

Finally, the Multipack of each bar type is recalled. The item numbers on each bar are 6 91535 52901 and 6 91535 52101. The item number on the box is 6 91535 52004. The manufacturing codes are B24235A, B24235B, B24236B, and C24236A, and the best by dates are 12/22/2025 and 12/23/2025.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.