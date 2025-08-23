One More Product Recalled in Chetak Bean Salmonella Outbreak

by

One more product has been recalled in the Chetak bean Salmonella outbreak according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That new product tested positive for Salmonella. No new illnesses have been reported.

The new product is also a Deep brand. It is Premium Select Surti Undhiu Mix that is packaged in 12 ounce containers. The lot code stamped on the product label is IN 25158K. The use by date for this item is 06 Dec 2026.

An import sample of the product tested positive for the pathogen. Whole genome sequencing showed that the strain of Salmonella in this product matches the outbreak strain.

The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). The patient age range is from less than 1 to 78 years. Illness onset dates range from October 22, 2024 to June 24, 2026. Of nine people who gave information about their health to investigators, four have been hospitalized.

Most patients shopped at an Indian (South Asian) grocery store for the beans or ate them at a restaurant. In addition to the newly recalled product, the other recalled items are Chetak Deep Sprouted Beans including Sprouted Mat (Moth), packaged in 16 ounce bags, with these lot codes printed on the back side of the bag: 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354, and 24292. And Deep Sprouted Moong, packaged in 16 ounce packets with these lot codes printed on the back side of the bag: 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354, and 24292, is also recalled.

If you purchased any of these three products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.