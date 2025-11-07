Organic Moringa Leaf Powder Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Organic Moringa Leaf Powder is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. While there is a Salmonella outbreak linked to moringa leaf powder sold as Member’s Mark Super Greens Dietary Supplement sold at Sam’s Club stores, there are no illnesses reported that are connected to this specific product. The recalling firm is Africa Imports.

This item was sold nationwide through the company’s website. The recalled product is Organic Moringa Leaf Powder that is packaged in 1 kilogram boxes. The power itself is contained in a plastic bag. All of this product that was purchased after June 5, 2025 is included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company was informed that some of the moringa powder in this lot tested positive for Salmonella bacteria. The company recalled all of the moringa product sold in this batch out of an abundance of caution.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it and do not sell or serve it to others. You should throw the powder away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it or wrapping it so other people can’t see it. Then confirm disposal by replying to the recall notification you received in and email or by contacting the company directly.

If you did consume some of this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.