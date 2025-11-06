FDA Weighs in on Moringa Leaf Powder Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA has weighed in on the moringa leaf powder Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 11 people in seven states. It was sold as Member’s Mark Super Greens Dietary Supplement at Sam’s Club stores. It was also sold online. This product has been recalled, regardless of lot codes and best by or use by dates. It was manufactured by Vallon Farm Direct.

The case count by state is: Florida (2), Kansas (2), Michigan (1), North Carolina (1), New York (1), South Carolina (1), and Virginia (3). Illness onset dates range from May 12, 2025 to September 4, 2025. The hospitalization rate is 27%, higher than the typical hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak, which is 20%. The patient age range is from 13 to 65 years.

The FDA conducted a traceback investigation based on what the patients reported eating before getting sick. Traceback records for all eight points of sale converged at a direct importer of the powder sourced from Vallon Farm Direct in Jodhpur, India.

Tests conducted at the Virginia Department of Health and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found the outbreak strain of Salmonella Richmond in the products. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Salmonella in the product matches the strain causing illnesses.

Sam’s Club has stopped selling this product, but consumers most likely still have it in their homes. Please check to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you consumed this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of yellow oleander toxicity. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Moringa leaf powder Salmonella outbreak.