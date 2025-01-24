Outbreak at Kobuta & Ookami Katsu & Sake in Redmond WA

by

A possible outbreak at Kobuta & Ookami Katsu & Sake restaurant in Redmond, Washington has been reported by King County Public Health. This outbreak took place in December 2024. That restaurant is located at 17026 Avondale Way in Redmond. No one was hospitalized.

The meal date was December 22, 2024, and the illness onset date was December 23, 2024. Because symptoms occurred so quickly, some pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes and E. coli can most likely be ruled out. Norovirus and Salmonella are possibilities.

The current inspection rating for the restaurant is listed as “okay.” Public health officials say they have not found a specific food or drink that may have caused these illnesses.

Symptoms included one or more signs of a bacterial infection, including feeling sick, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, and chills. Officials have not identified any sick restaurant employees.

Officials visited the restaurant on January 10, 2025, and found several food safety practices that were concerning and could lead to cross-contamination of foods and spread of diseases. Workers were not washing their hands properly and were using the same gloves when handling different food items. Raw foods were handled in ways that could contaminate ready to eat foods. And food was stored in ways that could cause cross-contamination between different types of raw meat.

In addition, the restaurant did not keep an illness log for workers. Public health gave the restaurant resources and guidelines to address these issues. Public health will return to the restaurant on January 24, 2025 to make sure that all identifiable problems have been resolved.

If you ate at Kobuta & Ookami Katsu & Sake restaurant and have been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor.