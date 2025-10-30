Pacific Italian Parsley Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Pacific Italian Parsley is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Pacific International Marketing of Salinas, California.

The recalled product was shipped to wholesalers in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio, and Nevada between September 22 and September 25, 2025. It was sold in cases as 30 or 60 count bunches with a twist tie, and in 24 count bunches with a twist tie in bags for wholesale distribution.

The recalled item is Pacific Italian Parsley with the UPC number 40695 80125 stamped on the twist tie for the 30 and 60 count bunches, and the UPC number 40695 80120 for the 24 count bags. The shelf life of this parsley is 18 days from harvest, or October 10, 2025.

The company was recently notified that a sample taken on October 8, 2025 tested positive for Salmonella. The product should no longer be available for purchase, but it may be available frozen.

If you purchased this parsley, do not eat it, sell it, or serve it to others. You can discard it in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase, or contact your supplier, for a full refund.

If you ate this parsley, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.