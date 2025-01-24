Paras Premium Golden Raisins Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Paras Premium Golden Raisins are being recalled for undeclared sulfites. Anyone who is a severe sensitivity to sulfites could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Apna Wholesale of Hicksville, New York.

Reactions to sulfites can vary depending on the person’s level of sensitivity. This ingredient is used as a preservative and an antioxidant. People who are sensitive to sulfites may experience symptoms including dermatitis, hives, flushing, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Life-threatening asthmatic reactions and anaphylaxis can occur. Children with chronic asthma and asthmatics who are dependent on steroids are at greater risk for serious symptoms if they eat sulfite-containing foods.

The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to cause severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in some sulfite sensitive individuals when consuming 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the “Paras Premium Golden Raisins” found they contained 56.8 milligrams of sulfites per serving.

The recalled product is Parnas Premium Golden Raisins that are sold packaged in 8 ounce and 14 ounce clear plastic bags. They were sold in the states of New York and Massachusetts through Apna Bazar Farmers Market retail stores. The UPC number for the 7 ounce size is 818051014811, and the UPC number for the 14 ounce size is 818051014828..

The recall was triggered when sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the product.

If you purchased this product and have asthma, or are sensitive to sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw the raisins away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.