PC Blue Menu Chicken Tikka Masala Recalled For Almonds

by

PC Blue Menu Chicken Tikka Masala is being recalled because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Loblaw Companies Limited.

This product was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is PC Blue Menu Chicken Tikka Masala that is packaged in a 350 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 60383 18241 0. And the code for this product, which is the expiration date, is 2025 NO 12 (November 12, 2025). No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this product and you cannot eat almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Remember that allergic reactions can start any time in the life span. Typical allergic reaction warning signs include tingling in the mouth, lips, and tongue, coughing, wheezing, hives, or itching. Anyone experiencing those symptoms for the first time should see a doctor.