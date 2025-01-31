Pearhead Infant Learning Toy Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Pearhead Infant Learning Toy is being recalled for a possible choking hazard. This item contains a rattle that violates the federal regulations for infant rattles. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Pearhead of Brooklyn, New York.

There are about 2700 of this product included in this recall in the United States, and about 288 units in Canada. They were sold at Kohls stores nationwide and online at Kohls.com, Oyaco.com, Faire.com, Pearhead.com, and Amazon.com from August 2024 through October 2024 for about $30.00.

The issue is that the wooden egg-shaped rattle in the sets is small enough that it can get lodged in a child’s throat. The recall is for the Pearhead Infant Learning Toy Sets with model number 87150. The item was manufactured in China.

The Learning Sets are sold in a pale turquiose box with the words “learning set developmental toys for babies 0-6 months.” The eight-piece Learning Sets include a cow stroller toy, a crinkle sheep toy, a black and white tummy time book with flashcards, a plush activity cube, and a wooden egg shaker rattle. The model number is printed on the side of the package under the bar code.

If you purchased this product, take it away from your child immediately. Contact Pearlhead for information on how to return the product to obtain a free replacement and refund. Pearhead is contacting all known purchasers directly.