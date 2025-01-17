Pearl Milling Original Pancake and Waffle Mix Recalled For Milk

by

Pearl Milling Original Pancake and Waffle Mix is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is The Quaker Oats Company of Chicago, Illinois.

This product was available for purchase starting on November 18, 2024. The recalled product was distributed to some retailers in these states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The recalled pancake mix is Pearl Milling Original Pancake and Waffle Mix that is packaged in a 32 ounce (2 pound) red box. A picture of pancakes is on the front of the box, and the words “Pearl Milling” are in white type. The UPC number stamped on the label is 30000 65040. The code date and manufacturing code is BBD SEP 13 25 P.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the pancake and waffle mix away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.