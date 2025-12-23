Pillsbury Pizza Pops Recalled For E. coli O26 in Canada

by

Pillsbury Pizza Pops are being recalled for E. coli O26 contamination in Canada. These products are linked to an E. coli O26 outbreak that has sickened at least 20 people in five provinces.

These products were sold nationally at the retail level in Canada. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site. They are all Pillsbury brand.

The recalled products include Pizza Pops Pepperoni & Bacon that are packaged in a 2.85 kilogram box. Each box holds 30 pizza snacks. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 69052 12961 9. The better if used by dates are 09JN2026WN and 10JN2026WN.

Also recalled is Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon that are packaged in a 3 kilogram box. Each box contains 30 pizza snacks. The UPC number for this product is 0 69052 46901 2. And the better if used by dates are 10JN2026WN, 11JN2026WN, and 12JN2026WN.

Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon are included in this recall. They are packaged in a 760 gram box; each box holds 8 pizza snacks. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 69052 12967 1, and the better if used by dates are 09JN2026WN and 10JN2026WN.

Finally, Pizza Pops FRANK’S RedHot Pepperoni + Bacon snacks are included in the recall. They are packaged in a 380 gram box that holds four pizza snacks. The UPC number for this product is 0 69052 12947 3, and the better if used by date is 14JN2026WN.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to thoroughly reheat them. If you use a microwave to heat the snacks, some cold spots could remain that could harbor bacteria.

You can throw the snacks away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these snacks, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next week to 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.