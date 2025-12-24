Top 10 2025 Outbreaks: Number 7 Deadly FreshRealm Listeria

by

Our top 10 list of 2025 outbreaks continues with number 7: the deadly FreshRealm Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 27 people in 18 states and killed 6. This outbreak investigation has not been updated since October 30, 2025.

The case count by state is: California (3), Hawaii (2), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), North Carolina (1), Nevada (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (3), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), Utah (1), and Washington (1). There are 17 states listed, not 18 as the CDC is claiming. We don’t know what is causing this discrepancy. The people who died lived in Hawaii, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Utah. One pregnancy-associated illness caused a fetal loss.

Many products have been recalled in relation to this outbreak. We have gathered them in one list for your convenience. Many of the recalled foods were made with Nate’s Fine Foods pasta. Please look at that list carefully, and if you bought any of those products, throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

The patient age range is from four to 92 years with a median age of 74. Patient samples were collected on dates ranging from August 1, 2024 to October 16, 2025. Of 26 people who gave information to public health officials, 25 have been hospitalized.

Thirteen people were interviewed by officials. In that group, seven, or 54%, said they ate precooked meals before they got sick, and four, or 57% of that group, specifically reported eating chicken fettuccine Alfredo. The products were purchased from Walmart and Kroger. Two people also reported eating deli salads that contained pasta from other stores. Officials are working to gather information to see if more products are linked to the outbreak.

If you ate any of the recalled products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

