Pinsarella Roman Pizza Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

Pinsarella Roman Pizza is being recalled because it may contain wheat and soy, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall was announced on December 16, 2024, but was not classified until January 15, 2025.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Pinsarella Food of Vista, California.

The recalled product was sold to restaurants in the state of California. The item is Pinsarella Roman Pizza, with code POL127-24. The product is an oval pizza that is 12″ x 7″ and it weighs 7 ounces, with UPC number 6 08539 14655 0. The product is parbaked and there are six units in each bag and 24 units in a box.

The pizza also comes in a 14″ x 9″ oval that weighs 10.6 ounces each. It is also parbaked and there are six pizzas per bag and 24 pizzas in a box. The UPC number is 1 98715 69442 0. Finally, the pizza is also sold in an 8″ round shape that weighs 5 ounces. It is parbaked, and there are six units per bag and 36 units in a box. The UPC number is 6 08539 33371 4. The USE by date was 12/09/2025. A total of 66 boxes is included in this recall.

If you purchased this product do not sell it or serve it to others. You can throw it away or return it to your vendor for a refund.