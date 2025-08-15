Pistachio & Knafeh Milk Chocolate Recalled For Salmonella

by

Pistachio & Knafeh Milk Chocolate that was sold under various brand names is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination in Canada. This recall was triggered by test results conducted during an investigation into a Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios in that country. The recalling firms are Les Sucreries Chocofolie Inc. and Chocolats Favoris.

These products were sold online, and they were also sold in the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec at the retail level. You can see more pictures of the recalled chocolates at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled products include Chocofolie Chocolate Dubai – chocolat au lait kunafa & pistache that weighs 145 grams. There is no UPC number. All codes from 225097 up to and including 225184 are included in this recall. Also recalled is Chocolato Chocolat Dubai – chocolate au lait kunafa & pistache, also in 145 gram packages, with no UPC number. All codes from 225093 up to and including 225132 are included.

Chocolats Favoris Dubai Chocolaté – Pistachio & Knafeh Milk Chocolate in 145 gram bars is included. There is no UPC number for this item, and all lots from 225133 up to and including 225203 are recalled. Dubai Pistachio & Knafeh Milk Chocolate in 145 gram packages, with UPC number 6 11834 51237 1, is recalled. All codes from 225.093 up to and including 225.184 are included. Finally, Vincent Selection Dubai Chocolate – Milk Chocolate, Knafeh & Pistachio is recalled. It is packaged in 145 gram bars, with UPC number 9 90016 40673 9. All lots from 225097 up to and including 225161 are recalled.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can discard them in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these candy bars, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.