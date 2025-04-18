Plant Up Butter Chik’n Bites Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Plant Up Butter Chik’n Bites are being recalled in Canada because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Plant Up Inc.

This item was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is Plant Up Plant-based Butter Chik’n Bites that are packaged in a 288 gram package. The package is an orange pink color with a picture of the product and a large stylized P. The name of the product is printed in English and French on the front. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 28942 00613 5. And the code on the product label is BB May 09 2026.

Please check to see if you have bought this recalled product. If you did buy it, and you cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the Plant Up Butter Chik’n Bites away in a secure trash can, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.