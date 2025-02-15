by

A possible hepatitis A exposure at ilili restaurant in New York City has been reported by the New York City Health Department. That restaurant is located at 236 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The infected food handler worked at that restaurant between January 31 and February 9, 2025. No additional cases of hepatitis A have been reported to date.

Unfortunately, it may be too late for anyone ate there or who ordered takeout before January 31, 2025 to get a hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccination. The vaccine is most effective when given within two weeks of exposure. Check with your doctor to make sure.

But the notice then states that anyone who ate food from the restaurant from January 17 to February 9 should monitor their health for the symptoms of hepatitis A, which usually occur 15 to 50 days after exposure two the virus.

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said in a statement, “We are urging these restaurant patrons to consult with their providers and get the hepatitis A vaccine as a precautionary measure. If people experience symptoms like yellowing of eyes and skin, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea, they should see a doctor immediately, especially if you have not had two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine. This incident serves as an important reminder to stay up to date with current vaccination recommendations, and to always wash your hands thoroughly to prevent the spread of disease.”

This virus is extremely contagious and can be spread through contaminated food and drink, person to person, or by touching contaminated surfaces. And a person who has the virus does not exhibit any symptoms until two weeks after infection.

For anyone who does not have a health care provider, you can contact NYC Health + Hospitals or call 844-NYC-4NYC (844-692-4692) for help. Low to no cost care is available to anyone regardless of insurance status or immigration status.