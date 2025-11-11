Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Tam O’Shanter Restaurant in LA

by

There is a possible hepatitis A exposure at the Tam O’Shanter Restaurant in Los Angeles, California, according to the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department. That restaurant is located at 2980 Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles. No additional cases have been identified or reported to date.

An ill employee may have been contagious while at work. Anyone who ate food or drank at this restaurant between the dates of October 24 and November 1, 2025 could have been exposed to the virus.

That means that anyone who ate or drank there before October 27, 2024 is no longer eligible to receive a hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccine. Those vaccines are effective only within 14 days of exposure, although you should contact your doctor for confirmation. Those people must monitor their health for the symptoms of hepatitis A.

Anyone who wants a vaccine, even if uninsured or underinsured, can call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473 for assistance. That line is staffed every day from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. While most people recover after a few weeks, some, especially those with weakened immune systems and liver disease, can become seriously ill.

Symptoms usually start 15 to 50 days after infection, which means people are contagious before they even know they are sick. These symptoms can include weakness, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, and pale clay colored stools. Anyone developing these symptoms should see a doctor for evaluation. There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A.

The best way to prevent the spread of this illness is to get vaccinated. It’s also important to stay home from work or school, especially if you handle food in your job, if you have any type of diarrheal illness, vomiting, or a fever.