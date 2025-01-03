President’s Choice Salts Recalled in Canada For Plastic Pieces

by

President’s Choice salts are being recalled in Canada for foreign material contamination in the form of plastic pieces, which pose a choking hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Loblaw Companies Limited.

The recalled President’s Choice salts were sold nationally in Canada at the retail level. The recalled products include Mediterranean Sea Salts that is packaged in 360 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 60383 97655 2. All best before dates up to and including January 17, 2026 are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Himalayan Pink Rock Salts that is packaged in a 390 gram container. The UPC number for this item that is printed on the product label is 0 60383 18288 5. All best before dates up to and including January 17, 2026 are included in this recall. No pictures of either product were included in the recall notice.

If you bought either of these salt products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, after first double bagging them or wrapping them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.