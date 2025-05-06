Public Health Alert For Imported De Todito Pork Cracklings

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for De Todito pork cracklings that were illegally imported from Colombia. The Republic of Colombia is ineligible le to export meat products to the United States. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received to date due to the consumption of these products.

The mixed bags of potato chips containing chicharron were imported between August 2024 and March 2025. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site. The recalled products are:

270 gram plastic bag containing six 45 gram foil bags of “De Todito NATURAL” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

165 gram foil bags containing “De Todito NATURAL” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

270-g. plastic bag containing six 45-g. foil bags of “De Todito BBQ” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NatuChips.”

165-g. foil bags containing “De Todito BBQ” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NatuChips.”

165 gram foil bags containing “De Todito LIMÓN” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” “TOSTITOS,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

270 gram plastic bag containing six 45 gram foil bags of “De Todito LIMÓN” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” “TOSTITOS,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

140 gram foil bags containing “GOLPE CON TODO SABOR LIMÓN” mixed chips with “RIZADAS,” “PLÁTANOS,” and “Chicharrón Fred.”

These products do not have any import marks on the labels. They were shipped to distributors in Florida and New York and then to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.