Recall of Albertsons Deli Made Items With Bowtie Pasta Updated

The recall of Albertsons deli made items made with bowtie pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods has been updated to include more products. The problem is that the pasta, supplied to Albertsons by Fresh Creative Foods, may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. Fresh Creative Foods is a division of Reser’s Fine Foods.

The newly recalled products include Ready Meals Smoked Mozzarella with Hot Links Extra Large, Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad Kit, and Ready Meals Smoked Mozzarella Penne Pasta Salad. You can see the details about these items at the FDA web site, including the UPC number, sell thru dates, the stores where they were sold, and the states where those stores are located.

These store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, United, and Vons in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. You can see more pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.