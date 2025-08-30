Recall of Hans Kissle Red Bliss Potato Salad Updated

by

The recall of Hans Kissle Red Bliss Potato Salad is being updated to add another best by date and because more of this mislabeled product was found. The salad is being recalled for undeclared wheat, since a pasta salad was packaged in a container with the potato salad lid. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hans Kissle of Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Originally, the recall was for 66 containers of the product. Now there are 120 units included in the recall. The mislabeled product was distributed to Stop and Shop locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. It may still be be in consumers’ refrigerators.

The salad is packaged in a 16 ounce, clear plastic container with a white lid, marked with UPC Code 036217673706 and Use By: 8/20/25 and Use By: 9/25/25, located on the top lid. The clear container is labeled as Hans Kissle Tri Color Twist Pasta Salad and the top label declares the product as Hans Kissle Red Bliss Potato Salad. The date of 9/25/25 is new.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.