Sabores A Tu Mesa Mousse Dessert Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Sabores A Tu Mesa Mousse Desserts in five flavors are being recalled because they may contain milk, eggs, soy, wheat, and tree nuts, five of the nine major food allergens, that are not listed on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, tree nuts, soy, eggs, or wheat, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No confirmed illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Sabores Fit Bakery of Kissimmee, Florida.

These desserts were sold in the state of Florida in the areas of Kissimmee and Orlando at the retail level. The recalled products are Sabores A Tu Mesa Mousse Desserts that are packaged in 8 ounce plastic cup containers. The flavors are Choco Mousse, Passion Fruit Mousse, 4 Milk Mousse, 3 Milk Mousse, and 3 Milk Strawberry. These items have an expiration date of June 26 and June 27, 2025.

The recall was triggered when a routine inspection found that these products that contain the allergens were sold in packaging that did not mention the presence of those ingredients. The firm is implementing systems to improve labeling, traceability, and food safety.

If you bought any of those mousse desserts and are allergic to any of those ingredients, do not eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.