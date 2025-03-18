SeaBear Smokehouse Chowders Recalled For Botulism Risk

by

SeaBear Smokehouse Chowders are being recalled because they pose a botulism risk. A pouch seal issue is the problem. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is SeaBear Company of Anacortes, Washington.

The recalled SeaBear Smokehouse Chowders are Smoked Salmon Chowder and Alehouse Clam Chowder. They were sold through retina stores in the states of Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington. They were also sold via direct home delivery from SeaBear. These products were sold between October 10, 2024 and March 14, 2025.

The recalled products are shelf stable and packaged in a 12 ounce dark blue pouch. The UPC number for the Salmon Chowder is 0 34507 07001 3. Also recalled is Alehouse Clam Chowder that has the UPC number 0 34507 07021 1. You can see the list of lot numbers and respective best by dates at the FDA web site, along with pictures of the chowders.

A consumer complaint triggered the recall. The company found a mechanical issue with equipment. Seals did not fully bond and some pouches leaked.

A tiny amount of botulism poison is enough to kill someone. Symptoms of botulism pointing include weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking and swallowing. Paralysis follows, going down the body in a parallel motion. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to seek immediate medical attention.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them, even if they look or smell normal. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.