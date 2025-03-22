Sensio Steam Espresso Machines Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Sensio Steam Espresso Machines are being recalled because they post a burn hazard and laceration hazard. The brew cup handle can forcefully eject during use, shattering the glass carafe. The firm has received 18 reports of the handles ejecting. There have been eight burn and/or laceration injuries. The recalling firm is Sensio Inc. of New York. This product was manufactured in China.

The recalled products are Sensio Bella Pro Series and Cooks Steam Espresso machines. The model number for the Bella Pro series is 90195 and the model number for the Cooks Steam machines is 22395. The machines are black with stainless steel trim and measure about six inches wide and 12 inches high. The machines have “Bella Pro Series” or “Cooks” on the steaming chamber and the model number is identified as the “Item” number on a sticker that is under the machine.

These espresso machines were sold at JCPenney stores nationwide and were also sold at Best Buy and JC Penney online stores from August 2023 through January 2025. The machines cost between $40.00 and $60.00. About 12,300 units are included in this recall.

If you purchased either of these Sensio Steam Espresso Machines, stop using them immediately. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or return them. Contact Sensio for a refund. You can see the contact information at the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.