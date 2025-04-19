Seoulmama Shrimp Fried Rice Recalled For Milk in Canada

by

Seoulmama Shrimp Fried Rice is being recalled for undeclared milk in Canada. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who has lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Five Continents International Ltd.

This item was sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalled product is Seoulmama Shrimp Fried Rice that is packaged in a 600 gram plastic bag. A picture of the prepared product is on the front of the bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 357470 002204. And the best before date is 10.20.2026.

The recall was triggered by tests that were conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The government is ensuring that this product is removed from store shelves.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.