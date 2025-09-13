Shaikh Al Kar Tahini Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Shaikh Al Kar Tahini is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. There is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product, but no illnesses have been reported due to the consumption of the company’s Halva. The recalling firm is Shaikh Al Kar.

The recall notice states that this recall is an update of a recall issued on September 11, 2025, but no recall for this product is listed in the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site; there is a recall for Halva from the same brand. The notice does state that this information was found during a CFIA food safety investigation.

The recalled product is Shaikh Al Kar Tahini in two sizes. The 400 gram size has the UPC number 6 253011 501828, and the best before date of August 12, 2026. The code on the product is BN number 130824 T. Also recalled is the 800 gram size, with UPC number 6 253011 501767, best before date of August 12, 2026, and the code BN number 130824 T.This product was sold in British Columbia at the retail level.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.