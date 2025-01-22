Shell Eggs Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Shell eggs are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these eggs. The recalling firm is Burnbrae Farms.

The recalled eggs were sold to the general public, and also to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. They were sold in these provinces: British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, and may have been sod in other provinces and territories.

You can see the long list of recalled shell eggs at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site, along with codes. Only eggs with that specific code information are included in this recall. The eggs were sold in different sizes of packaging. The recalled brand names include Compliments, Foremost, Golden Valley Eggs, IGA, no name, and eggs with no brand name at all.

It’s important that you look at this list of recalled eggs carefully and then check to see if you bought them. If you did, do not use them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first, because cross-contamination can occur between raw eggs and other items and foods in your kitchen.

If you do have these eggs, you can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you the these eggs, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.