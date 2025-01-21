Shirakiku Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack Curry Recalled

by

Shirakiku brand Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack Curry flavor is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, what is not declared and the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. of Santa Fe Springs, California.

The product was distributed nationwide in the states of Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. This product was also exported to Mexico.

The recalled product is Shirakiku Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack Curry that is packaged in a 2.46 ounce flexible bag. The UPC number for the product is 07441078512, which is located on the back right side of the package. This recall affects all lot codes and date codes. The last distribution of the product was on January 10, 2025.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the puffs away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.